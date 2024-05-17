Left Menu

"Leipzig Locks in Defender Henrichs Until 2028"

Updated: 17-05-2024
Defender Benjamin Henrichs has signed a contract extension through 2028 with Leipzig, one day after being named to Germany's preliminary squad for the European Championship next month.

Henrichs' contract at Leipzig was due to run out in 2025 and he has now agreed a three-year extension which was announced Friday. He said he'd considered leaving for a new challenge. "We've always had a very fair exchange of views. I'm now 27 years old and of course I have also thought about whether I'd like to try something new again,'' he said in a statement.

''But the club and the sporting management around (sporting director) Rouven Schröder and (coach) Marco Rose have always made it very clear to me that they're counting on me and would like to see me continue in Leipzig.'' Leipzig is already assured of finishing the Bundesliga season in fourth spot ahead of its last game at Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday.

