Left Menu

Cycling-Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three

His team worked perfectly, leading him out into the last kilometre and Milan was well placed in second as they rounded the final bend, but it looked like Fernando Gaviria would steal the win as he took to the front. Milan, however, showed just why he is the points classification leader as he pounced to take another stage victory, with Poland's Stanislaw Aniolkowski finishing strongly in second and Phil Bauhaus third.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:10 IST
Cycling-Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three

Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek maintained his excellent form at the Giro d'Italia to win stage 13 on Friday, the Italian's third stage victory. His team worked perfectly, leading him out into the last kilometre and Milan was well placed in second as they rounded the final bend, but it looked like Fernando Gaviria would steal the win as he took to the front.

Milan, however, showed just why he is the points classification leader as he pounced to take another stage victory, with Poland's Stanislaw Aniolkowski finishing strongly in second and Phil Bauhaus third. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained his firm grip on the leader's maglia rosa, and is still two minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Felipe Martinez, with Geraint Thomas 18 seconds further behind in third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024