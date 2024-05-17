Thailand Open 2024: Chirag-Satwik storms into semifinal after beating Junaidi-King

The Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stormed into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2024 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Friday. Chirag and Rankireddy dominated over Malaysia's Arif Junaidi and Yap Roy King and beat them by 21-7, 21-14 in the 38-minute quarter-finals contest.

Chirag and Rankireddy will take the Republic of Korea's Ming Che Lu and Tang Kai Wei in the upcoming semi-final match on Saturday. In the quarter-final round of the women's doubles, India's Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa beat South Korean's Lee Yu Lim and Shin Seung Chan with a tough 21-15, 21-23, 21-19 win. The game lasted for 76 minutes.

The Indian women's shuttlers will square off against Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semi-finals. Tanisha and Ponappa are India's top-ranked women's doubles pair at world No. 21. On the other hand, Meiraba Maisnam who beat HS Prannoy on Tuesday in the second round suffered a 21-12, 21-5 defeat against Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles quarter-finals. The game went on for 34 minutes.

The Thailand Open 2024 badminton tournament will end on Sunday. (ANI)

