Left Menu

"Bravo’s Challenge: RCB Must Outplay CSK's Strategy to Reach Playoffs"

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has devised plans for their decisive league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bravo, an influential player in CSK's successes, mentors young bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh. Despite losing key player Deepak Chahar, CSK's bowling team has performed well. With inclement weather possibly affecting the game, Bravo remains focused on securing a playoff spot. He respects RCB but believes in his team's preparation. If RCB can't counter CSK's plans, they can try "next season."

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:42 IST
"Bravo’s Challenge: RCB Must Outplay CSK's Strategy to Reach Playoffs"

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has bowling plans in place for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their winner-takes-it-all final league encounter, and if Virat Kohli and company fail to counter, they are welcome to try ''next season''.

Bravo, one of the key members in four of the five trophies won by CSK with his skills as the world's most effective death bowler in T20s, he is helping the Tushar Deshpandes and Simarjeet Singhs implement his plans to the 'T'.

''You should respect the opposition and RCB rightly so, we respect them. We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. And if they do that, well played to them. But if they don't, then... next season for them,'' the cocky Bravo said at pre-match press conference.

Bravo is happy in the manner the bowling group has performed despite losing senior pro Deepak Chahar for a better part of the season.

''I don't want to give our plans away but at the same time, I think last season and this season have been very good with a fairly youngish bowling group.

''Death bowling in T20 cricket is very important and most times it defines the result and outcome of the game.'' The inclement weather in Bengaluru could well lead to a washout and, in that case, CSK (15 points in 14 games) will pip RCB (13 in 14 games) to ensure a top-four spot, although they would have to play the Eliminator in Ahmedabad.

''We don't have control over the weather. We don't try to bring up things that we don't have control over. It's another game for us to push for a playoff spot and we're really looking ahead to the challenge against a very good team,'' Bravo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024