"Rahul and Pooran Power LSG to Dominating 214/6 vs Mumbai Indians"

Lucknow Super Giants scored 214 for 6 against Mumbai Indians, aided by a 109-run partnership between KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. Rahul scored 55 and Pooran hit a blistering 75. Piyush Chawla and Nuwan Thusara took three wickets each for Mumbai, who were already eliminated from playoffs contention.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:13 IST
Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants scored a massive 214 for 6 against Mumbai Indians in their last IPL match here on Friday.

Rahul (55 off 41 balls) first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran who clobbered a 29-ball 75 studded with eight maximums and five boundaries.

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each. Arjun Tendulkar, who was inducted in the playing eleven with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested ahead of T20 World Cup, bowled 2.2 overs and conceded 22 runs without taking a wicket.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race, while LSG too are virtually out of contention.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 214 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 55, Marcus Stoinis 28, Nichola Pooran 75; Piyush Chawla 3/29, Nuwan Thushara 3/28).

