Left Menu

Bronze Glory: Indian Quartet Shines at Elorda Cup

Indian boxers faced a tough day at the Elorda Cup, with all four male pugilists losing their semifinals to secure bronze medals. Yaiphaba Singh Soibam and Abhishek Yadav suffered close defeats after bout reviews, while Vishal and Gaurav Chauhan lost decisively. Late Thursday, Shalakha Singh Sansanwal and Monika also settled for bronze.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:26 IST
Bronze Glory: Indian Quartet Shines at Elorda Cup

In what turned out to be a disastrous day for Indian boxers, all four male pugilists lost their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals at the Elorda Cup here on Friday.

Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg) and Abhishek Yadav (67kg) suffered close 3-4 defeats against Kazakhstan's Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively after their bouts were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan.

Gaurav Chauhan also lost by a similar 0-5 margin to another Kazakh boxer, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev, in the 92+kg semifinals.

Late on Thursday, Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after losing in their respective semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
3
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024