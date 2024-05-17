Left Menu

Rising Stars Satwik-Chirag & Crasto-Ponnappa Blaze into Thailand Open Semis

Star Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a straight-game win. They next face Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei. Women’s doubles pair Tanisha Carsto and Ashwini Ponnappa also reached the semifinals, overcoming a tough South Korean duo. Young shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam lost.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:18 IST
Rising Stars Satwik-Chirag & Crasto-Ponnappa Blaze into Thailand Open Semis
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed to the semifinals with a straight-game win over Malaysians Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap at the Thailand Open here on Friday.

The world No. 3 Indian duo picked up a facile 21-7 21-14 win over Arif and Yap in the quarterfinals of the Super 500 tournament.

They will next face Chinese Taipei's Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei in the last four stage.

The women's doubles pair of Tanisha Carsto and Ashwini Ponnappa also moved to the semifinals.

But unlike Satwik and Chirag, Carsto and Ponnappa had to toil hard for one hour 16 minutes to pick up a 21-15 21-23 21-19 win over the sixth seeded South Korean duo of Lee Yu Lim and Shen Seung Chan.

The Indians will next face top seeds Thai shuttlers Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semifinals However, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam's splendid run came to an end as he was handed a 12-21 5-21 defeat by fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
3
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024