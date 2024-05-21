Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar Dominates Rain-Soaked Giro d'Italia Stage 16

Tadej Pogacar secured victory on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia, braving torrential rain to extend his lead in the general classification. Finishing at Val Gardena, Pogacar now leads by over seven minutes. Despite weather concerns shortening the stage, Pogacar looks set to win the maglia rosa.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:18 IST
Tadej Pogacar Dominates Rain-Soaked Giro d'Italia Stage 16

Tadej Pogacar ended a day of chaos at the Giro d'Italia in familiar fashion on Tuesday as he powered to victory on stage 16 to further extend his massive lead in the general classification. The Slovenian made light of torrential rain to ride away from his rivals on the summit finish at the ski resort of Val Gardena, taking his fifth stage at this year's race.

Giro debutant Pogacar now leads the standings by more than seven minutes and barring misfortune in the next few days, looks assured of reaching Rome with the maglia rosa on his back. As he crossed the line he held up his hand to count off his stage wins in what has been a dominant Giro.

Giulio Pellizzari, the last of a breakaway group to keep Pogacar at bay, was second while Dani Martinez, third, moved above Geraint Thomas into second place in the overall standings. Freezing rain in the South Tyrol mountains meant the stage was cut short to 121km after a stand-off between organisers and the riders over concerns about the weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024