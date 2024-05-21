Ottniel Baartman signs with Hampshire for six T20 Blast games
Baartman will replace Afghanistan's star pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has pulled out for personal reasons.
Hampshire on Tuesday announced the signing of South Africa seamer Ottniel Baartman for the second half of their Vitality Blast campaign. Baartman will replace Afghanistan's star pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has pulled out for personal reasons.
Despite not having received a cap for his nation, the 31-year-old bowler was selected for South Africa's T20 World Cup team and may make his debut in the team's series against the West Indies, which begins later this week. He was a teammate of Liam Dawson at Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he played for the SA20 champions Sunrisers under head coach Adi Birrell. "I'm really looking forward to joining up with Hampshire Hawks for my first experience of county cricket. It's great to link back up with Adi Birrell and Liam Dawson who I know well from the SA20. I've heard great things about the atmosphere at Utilita Bowl and I can't wait to get playing in front of the Hawks fans this summer," Baartman said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Michael Neser, who signed for the first eight Blast group games, will be replaced by Baartman, who will become Hampshire's second overseas option after Ben McDermott. Starting with the trip to Middlesex, he will be available for six matches in July. Should Hampshire advance, he will also be available for the September knockout stages. "It's a great boost to the squad that Ottniel is available and keen to join us after the World Cup. He fits the role perfectly and comes off the back of an outstanding domestic summer in South Africa," Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket said. (ANI)
