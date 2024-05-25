Left Menu

Abhimanyu Loura's Epic Comeback in Boxing World Qualifiers

National championships bronze medallist, Abhimanyu Loura, showcased his resilience by defeating Bulgaria's Kristiyan Nikolov in the 80kg category first round clash at the Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok. Loura's aggressive approach in the second round and relentless punching in the third secured a 3-0 victory, marking two wins for India.

25-05-2024
  • Country:
  • Thailand

National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never-say-die attitude to pack off Bulgaria's Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling 80kg category first round clash in the Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

Loura started slow as the 10-time Bulgarian national champion took an upper hand in the opening round.

But the 21-year-old Indian quickly switched gears and went on the offensive in the second round and earned the bragging rights for the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him.

The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round to finally clinch the bout 3-0 and ensure two wins out of two for the Indian contingent in the Thai capital.

On Friday, Sachin Siwach opened India's account with a win in the 57kg category against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand.

India have fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.

Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.

