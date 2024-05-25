Diksha Dagar finishes tied-20th at Jabra Ladies Open
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar closed with back-to-back birdies to turn in an even par 71 in the final round and ensure a Top-20 finish at the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Golf resort here.Dagar, starting her final round from the first, bogeyed the opening hole but got back that with a birdie on the eighth.
Dagar, starting her final round from the first, bogeyed the opening hole but got back that with a birdie on the eighth. Bogeys on the 10th and 14th dropped her to 2-over, but the two birdies on 17 and 18 meant an even par 71. She thus aggregated 2-over for the week and finished T-20.
Earlier in the morning, the cut fell at 5-over and Sneha Singh missed it by a shot. The others missing out were Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall, Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor.
Swiss star Morgane Metraux holed three birdies in a row from 14th to the 16th to ensure a fine win as she raced to 10-under. Agathe Sauzon of France was second at 7-under and Chiara Tamburlini at 5-under was third.
