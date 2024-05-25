Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 to win Women's Champions League

Second-half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas earned Barcelona a 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday, their second straight victory in the competition.

Reuters | Bilbao | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:31 IST
Soccer-Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 to win Women's Champions League
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

Second-half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas earned Barcelona a 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday, their second straight victory in the competition. Barca, who beat Vfl Wolfsburg 3-2 in last year's final, came into the game seeking to go one better than their 2019 and 2022 finals against French powerhouse Lyon, which they lost 4-1 and 3-1 respectively.

Bonmati, who won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Women's Player award for 2023, struck in the 63rd minute with a shot from a tight angle which deflected off Lyon's Vanessa Gilles past keeper Christiane Endler. With their fans vastly outnumbered at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Lyon sent on Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg but the competition's record goal-scorer was unable to find the net and Putellas came off the bench and netted a stoppage-time goal to seal Barcelona's win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024