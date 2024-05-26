HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1358 OSTAPENKO, DIMITROV ADVANCE

Former champion Jeļena Ostapenko beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-5 to move into the second round. The champion in 2017, Ostapenko has not moved past the third round since. Tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov also moved into the second round with a straight sets victory, beating American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-3 6-4.

1220 RUBLEV OVERCOMES DANIEL Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev lost the second set and was forced to save break points late in the fourth but overcame Japan's Taro Daniel 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 to move into the second round.

1210 OSAKA SURVIVES BRONZETTI BATTLE Former world number one Naomi Osaka was made to fight for her place in the second round, but the Japanese overcame Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5.

1200 SONEGO SINKS HUMBERT Italy's Lorenzo Sonego knocked out Ugo Humbert in the first round, defeating the French 17th seed 6-4 2-6 6-4 6-3.

1052 BOUZKOVA UPSETS KUDERMETOVA The Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova became the first player to win a match in the opening round when she upset 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-4.

Kudermetova has now fallen in the first round of her last three tournaments on clay. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka gets the first-round action underway against Italian Lucia Bronzetti on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz plays American J.J. Wolf later.

READ MORE: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach French Open second round

Fans line up in cool Roland Garros weather as French Open begins PREVIEW-Tennis-Queen of clay Swiatek looking untouchable in Paris

PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic's shaky season opens window of opportunity at Roland Garros French Open order of play on Sunday

Nadal says 2024 may not be his last French Open, ahead of Zverev showdown Tennis-Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros

Tennis-Alcaraz pain-free heading into French Open but still concerned Rybakina's clay performances boost French Open hopes, health permitting

Sabalenka hits stride on clay with sights on first French Open crown Invincible no more but Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros

Top ranking looms for Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open

Collins, Jabeur outside shots for maiden Grand Slam title at French Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)