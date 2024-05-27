Galatasaray Clinches 24th Turkish Title Amidst Season of Drama and Dominance

Galatasaray secured a 24th Turkish title with a 3-1 victory at Konyaspor on Sunday, ending the season three points above arch Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce who have not won the league in a decade. Galatasaray triumphed for a second consecutive year after a season marred by controversy and violence on and off the pitch.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored twice and Switzerland-born Turkish midfielder Berkan Kutlu added a third in Galatasaray's victory in Konya, igniting celebrations among their fans across Istanbul and beyond. The two Istanbul clubs were head and shoulders above the other Superlig teams this term, with Galatasaray ending on 102 points and Fenerbahce, who thrashed Istanbulspor 6-0, 99.

Third-placed Trabzonspor have 67 points after a 4-2 home victory against Ankaragucu on Sunday. Galatasaray lost only two league games this season, including at home against Fenerbahce a week ago which delayed their crowning. They scored 92 goals and conceded 26.

Fenerbahce had only one loss - but also six draws to Galatasaray's three. Icardi was the league's top scorer with 24 goals ahead of Fenerbahce's Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko on 21.

