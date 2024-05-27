Blue Tigresses Ready for Tashkent Clash: Senior Women's Squad Announced

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced a 23-member senior women's squad for the two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan to be played in Tashkent on May 31 and June 4.

Starting off with 30 probables, the Blue Tigresses trained at Sreenidi Deccan FC's home ground in Hyderabad for two weeks, before head coach Langam Chaoba Devi pruned down the squad to 23.

The Indian squad will travel to the Uzbek capital on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, India had finished runners-up in the Turkish Women's Cup, behind Kosovo, in a quadrangular tournament that also featured Estonia and Hong Kong.

India women's squad: Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Aruna Bag, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Karthika Angamuthu, Kaviya, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Neha, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Kajol D'Souza, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Serto Lynda Kom.

