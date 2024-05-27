Left Menu

Ons Jabeur Dominates French Open First Round with Straight Sets Victory

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur started her French Open campaign with a convincing 6-3 6-2 win over American wildcard Sachia Vickery. The Tunisian quickly established a 3-0 lead and, despite a momentary challenge from Vickery, controlled the match. Jabeur, a 2023 quarter-finalist, finished the game in 81 minutes.

Updated: 27-05-2024 17:10 IST
Eighth seed Ons Jabeur began her latest attempt to win an elusive Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over American wildcard Sachia Vickery in the French Open first round on Monday.

In front of a thin crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tunisian Jabeur quickly racked up a 3-0 lead, but Vickery reduced the gap with a break of her own, only to hand the momentum back to the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up. Jabeur pulled out plenty of tricks to close out the opening set, even as the roof closed over the main showcourt due to rain, before taking control of the second set as Vickery struggled.

The 29-year-old American had prevailed in three sets in the pair's only previous meeting in Chicago six years ago, but there was no late comeback as 2023 quarter-finalist Jabeur clinically closed out the match on serve in 81 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

