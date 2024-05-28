Left Menu

Nadal's Farewell-Like Defeat Highlights Eventful Third Day at French Open

The third day of the French Open saw play resume after a drizzle with the temperature at 15 degrees Celsius. Highlights included Nadal's farewell-like defeat, triumphs by Gauff and Tsitsipas, and dominant performances from Swiatek and Alcaraz. Djokovic remains optimistic despite adjusted expectations.

AI Generated Representative Image

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): Play underway at 0910 GMT

Play began after drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°Fahrenheit). Fourth seed Elena Rybakina plays Belgian Greet Minnen on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the first round.

READ MORE: Djokovic doubters await as title defence begins at Roland Garros

Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat Nadal

says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat

Nadal goes down fighting against Zverev in earliest French Open exit French Open order of play on Tuesday

Gauff outclasses qualifier Avdeeva Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round

Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win

Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round Sinner eases past Eubanks to reach French Open second round

Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes

Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros

Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round Order of play on Monday

