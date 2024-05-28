Left Menu

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu to headline Libema Open

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is set to begin her grass-court season next month at the Libema Open.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:05 IST
Naomi Osaka (Photo: WTA/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu along with World No. 5 Jessica Pegula wil headline the Libema Open in the WTA 250 event played in 's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands. Meanwhile, Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is set to begin her grass-court season next month at the Libema Open. Her last appearance on the grass-court came at 2019 Wimbledon and the former World No. 1 will also make her tournament debut.

The tournament will start immediately after the French Open 2024 on June 10. This year Top 10 players will also participate in the tournament -- No.5 Jessica Pegula and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Also returning are two-time champions Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova and Elise Mertens. Emma Navarro will also make her Rosmalen debut. Osaka made a comeback to the WTA Tour in January after a 15-month maternity leave. This week at the ongoing French Open, she wrapped up a first-round win over Lucia Bronzetti and will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Direct entry list for 's-Hertogenbosch: Jessica Pegula, Liudmila Samsonova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Emma Navarro, Veronika Kudermetova, Elise Mertens, Donna Vekic, Yuan Yue, Marie Bouzkova, Anna Blinkova, Arantxa Rus, Magda Linette, Diana Shnaider, Bianca Andreescu, Oceane Dodin, Tamara Korpatsch, Greet Minnen, Bernarda Pera, Clara Tauson, Mayar Sherif and Bai Zhuoxuan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

