Rain Delays Can't Stop French Open Drama: Day 3 Highlights

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1751 KEYS DEFEATS ZARAZUA

Former semi-finalist and 14th seed Madison Keys, who won

the Strasbourg International on Saturday, beat Renata Zarazua 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round. 1611 KASATKINA BEATS FRECH

Russian 10th seed Daria Kasatkina began her campaign with a 7-5 6-1 win over Magdalena Frech. She faces Peyton Stearns next. 1600 DE MINAUR ROUTS MICHELSEN

Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur beat Alex Michelsen 6-1 6-0 6-2 to reach the second round. 1535 SABALENKA BREEZES PAST ANDREEVA

Two-times Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Erika Andreeva 6-1 6-2 in the first round, as matches on Court Simonne-Mathieu and the outer courts started late after rain. 1413 ETCHEVERRY BEATS LOCAL FAVOURITE CAZAUX

Last year's quarter-finalist Tomas Etcheverry beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4 to reach the second round. 1404 RUUD DEFEATS ALVES

Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, French Open runner-up in the last two years, beat Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round, while matches on the outer courts as well as on Court Simonne-Mathieu were delayed due to rain. 1130 ZHENG EASES PAST CORNET

Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen beat crowd favourite Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1, in the Frenchwoman's 20th and final appearance at Roland Garros, to go through to the second round. 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN

Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT

Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius. READ MORE:

