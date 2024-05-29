Timo Werner Stays at Tottenham: Full Season Loan from Leipzig
Germany forward Timo Werner will remain on loan at Tottenham from Leipzig for the entire next season. Spurs announced this deal, with an option to make it permanent. Werner, who scored two goals in 13 appearances last season, missed the final games due to a hamstring injury.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Germany forward Timo Werner will stay on loan at Tottenham from Leipzig for the whole of next season.
Spurs announced the deal on Tuesday and said the team has an option to sign Werner on a permanent basis.
The 28-year-old Werner spent the second half of the recently completed season on loan at Tottenham, being a regular starter and scoring two goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League.
A hamstring injury forced him out of Tottenham's final few games as the team finished in fifth place to qualify for the Europa League.
Werner, who played at Chelsea from 2020-22, wasn't included in Germany's squad for the European Championship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Premier League clubs to vote on dropping VAR
Thunderstorm Titans Crowned the First Cue Sports Premier League Champion
Soccer-Premier League set for season scoring record
Injured Ederson to miss Man City''s last Premier League game and FA Cup final
Premier League clubs to discuss a proposal to scrap the use of video review