Yannick Noah Set to Captain Team Europe for 2025 Laver Cup

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, will become captain of Team Europe in the Laver Cup in 2025, taking over for Bjorn Borg.

The event announced Noah's position Wednesday. Last week, Andre Agassi was named captain of Team World, also beginning next year. Agassi replaced John McEnroe.

Noah is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title and reached a career-best No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 1986. He later was his country's Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup captain, leading both teams to championships.

He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2005.

McEnroe and Borg have been the captains since the first edition of the Laver Cup in 2017 and will lead their teams at this year's edition in Berlin on Sept. 20-22.

The 2025 Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

