Ons Jabeur's Roller-Coaster Victory at French Open

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur triumphed over Colombia's Camila Osorio with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory in a thrilling match at the French Open. Jabeur's flawless opening set gave way to a shaky second set, but she regained her momentum in the decider to advance to the third round.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:50 IST
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match to move into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set, combining power and finesse to put Osorio on the backfoot but a fall in the second set upset her rhythm.

That opened the door for Osorio to claw her way back into the contest while Jabeur made several unforced errors as the Colombian took a set off the eighth seed for the first time in three meetings. Both players struggled on serve in the decider which had five break points converted, but it was Jabeur who raised her intensity towards the end, taking a 4-1 lead before wrapping up the match with 31 winners.

