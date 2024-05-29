Ons Jabeur's Roller-Coaster Victory at French Open

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match to move into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set, combining power and finesse to put Osorio on the backfoot but a fall in the second set upset her rhythm.

That opened the door for Osorio to claw her way back into the contest while Jabeur made several unforced errors as the Colombian took a set off the eighth seed for the first time in three meetings. Both players struggled on serve in the decider which had five break points converted, but it was Jabeur who raised her intensity towards the end, taking a 4-1 lead before wrapping up the match with 31 winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)