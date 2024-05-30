High Stakes and Comebacks: The Latest in Sports

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wolves stay alive with Game 4 road win over Mavericks

That one was about pride. The next three are about history.

Golf-Scheffler freed of charges arising from Louisville arrest

Charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler stemming from his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago were dropped on Wednesday. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell told the court there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case against Scheffler, who was charged on May 17 with four counts, including felony second-degree assault on a police officer.

Tennis-Swiatek back from the brink as French Open fans come under fire

Defending champion Iga Swiatek came back from the brink to down Naomi Osaka in a French Open second-round blockbuster, saving a match point as she just avoided her earliest exit at Roland Garros, where the wild crowd came under fire on Wednesday. With fans starved of action on a day when persistent rainfall washed out play on the outside courts, the two four-time Grand Slam champions served up a memorable battle on court Philippe Chatrier, even if hundreds of ticket holders had already returned to the warmth of their homes.

Tennis-Gauff cruises past Zidansek to reach French Open third round

American Coco Gauff rolled past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-3 6-4 in the second round of Roland Garros on Wednesday, harnessing her mighty forehand in front of a crowd squarely on her side. The U.S. Open winner sent over nearly two dozen winners and overcame issues with her serve, including six double faults, to set up a meeting with the winner of a match between China's Wang Yafan and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

Golf-We're only human, says McIlroy as Tour deals with Murray suicide

Before launching his bid for a Canadian Open hat-trick Rory McIlroy took a moment on Wednesday to remind fans that golfers are only human as the PGA Tour comes to grips with the suicide of two-time winner Grayson Murray. McIlroy, winner of the Canadian Open in 2019 and 2022, has also been dealing with some personal turmoil having announced earlier this month that he was ending his seven-year marriage and had filed for divorce.

Gymnastics-Douglas ends Paris Olympics bid due to ankle injury

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from this weekend's U.S. championships in Texas due to an ankle injury she suffered during training this week, ending her comeback bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics, ESPN reported. The 2012 all-around and team champion withdrew from the U.S. Classic last week after falling twice from the asymmetric bars, which had left her unable to compete for the all-around title at the U.S. Championships.

MLB roundup: Giants slide past Phillies 1-0 in 10

Tyler Fitzgerald raced from second to third, then third to home on consecutive fly balls in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Starting with the extra-innings courtesy baserunner on second, the Phillies elected to walk Heliot Ramos intentionally before Wilmer Flores' fly to center field got Fitzgerald to third. Luis Matos then lifted a pitch by Matt Strahm (3-1) to left field, just deep enough to allow Fitzgerald to dive home ahead of a strong throw by Brandon Marsh.

Golf-After ending Canadian Open drought Taylor wants to do it again

When Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt to become the first home-grown winner of the Canadian Open in 69 years last June it immediately became a heritage moment immortalised when his silhouette was made part of the event's logo. That dramatic win on the fourth playoff hole in the rain over Britain's Tommy Fleetwood will be hard to top but Taylor has a few ideas that, if successful, might end with his face on a stamp or a statue.

Baseball-MLB officially incorporates statistics of former Negro Leagues players

Major League Baseball has officially incorporated statistics of former Negro Leagues players from 1920-1948 into its historical records on Wednesday in a move that saw all-time greats like Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb replaced atop some categories.

Because of the changes several MLB records, including career leader in batting average, are now held by Hall of Famer Josh Gibson while the career totals of players like Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson will also reflect their Negro Leagues totals.

Celtics 'not sure' if Kristaps Porzingis will be ready for Game 1

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis has "ramped it up" in workouts but coach Joe Mazzulla said Wednesday he's "not sure" if the 7-foot-2 forward will be ready for the NBA Finals opener. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be June 6 in Boston against either the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)