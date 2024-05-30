Left Menu

Betting Scandal Rocks A-League: Baccus and Co. in Court

Macarthur FC's Kearyn Baccus appeared in a Sydney court facing betting-related corruption charges, manipulating yellow cards in A-League matches. Along with Clayton Lewis and club captain Ulises Davila, they allegedly received payments for these actions. The players are currently suspended by Football Australia as the legal process continues.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-05-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 08:35 IST
Betting Scandal Rocks A-League: Baccus and Co. in Court
  • Country:
  • Australia

Macarthur FC midfielder Kearyn Baccus faced a Sydney court on Thursday on charges of betting-related corruption by manipulating yellow cards in A-League matches, local media reported. Baccus and New Zealander Clayton Lewis are alleged to have received payments from club captain Ulises Davila to ensure yellow cards were issued in at least four A-League matches in November and December last year.

The three players were arrested earlier this month and charged with engaging in "conduct that corrupts betting outcome of an event" and participating in a criminal group. Mexican Davila, 33, was also charged with facilitating conduct that corrupts betting outcome of an event.

All three were issued no fault interim suspension notices by Football Australia after the arrests, which prevent them from taking any part in the game until the legal process is complete. Baccus did not speak during his appearance at Campbelltown local court on Thursday and his case was adjourned until June 24 when he will appear with Davila at another court in the city centre, Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

All three players were booked in a match between Macarthur FC and Sydney FC on Dec. 9 last year, while Davila was shown a yellow card in a fixture against Melbourne Victory on Nov. 24. Police said failed attempts at manipulation had occurred in recent matches in April and May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024