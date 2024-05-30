Betting Scandal Rocks A-League: Baccus and Co. in Court
Macarthur FC's Kearyn Baccus appeared in a Sydney court facing betting-related corruption charges, manipulating yellow cards in A-League matches. Along with Clayton Lewis and club captain Ulises Davila, they allegedly received payments for these actions. The players are currently suspended by Football Australia as the legal process continues.
Macarthur FC midfielder Kearyn Baccus faced a Sydney court on Thursday on charges of betting-related corruption by manipulating yellow cards in A-League matches, local media reported. Baccus and New Zealander Clayton Lewis are alleged to have received payments from club captain Ulises Davila to ensure yellow cards were issued in at least four A-League matches in November and December last year.
The three players were arrested earlier this month and charged with engaging in "conduct that corrupts betting outcome of an event" and participating in a criminal group. Mexican Davila, 33, was also charged with facilitating conduct that corrupts betting outcome of an event.
All three were issued no fault interim suspension notices by Football Australia after the arrests, which prevent them from taking any part in the game until the legal process is complete. Baccus did not speak during his appearance at Campbelltown local court on Thursday and his case was adjourned until June 24 when he will appear with Davila at another court in the city centre, Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.
All three players were booked in a match between Macarthur FC and Sydney FC on Dec. 9 last year, while Davila was shown a yellow card in a fixture against Melbourne Victory on Nov. 24. Police said failed attempts at manipulation had occurred in recent matches in April and May.
