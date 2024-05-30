Rathika Seelan's Thrilling Victory in Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
India's Rathika Seelan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Ka Huen Leung. After a challenging start, the sixth-seeded player secured her victory and will face third-seeded Sehveetrraa Kumar in the next round.
PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:15 IST
India's Rathika Seelan advanced to the quarterfinals of the fourth leg of the Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over local challenger Ka Huen Leung.
The sixth-seeded Indian edged out Leung 4-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 in the second round in Hong Kong on Wednesday after receiving a bye in the opening round.
The Tamil Nadu player, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend, will meet third-seeded Malaysian Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"People within BJP hurt after Kangana fielded from Mandi," Pratibha Singh exudes confidence of Congress winning all Himachal LS seats
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Claim: PoK to Join India if BJP Wins 400+ Lok Sabha Seats
INDIA bloc will win 79 seats in UP, it is in contest only on just one seat: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.
PM Modi will win from Varanasi with resounding margin, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai
Assam CM Himanta's Claim: PoK to Be Integrated with India if BJP Wins 400+ Seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections