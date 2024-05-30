Left Menu

Indian Boxers Sachin Siwach and Sanjeet Kumar Dominate World Qualifiers

Indian boxers Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) advanced in the Boxing World Qualifiers, moving closer to Paris Olympic qualification with decisive victories. Sachin defeated Olympian Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey, while Sanjeet bested Luis Sanchez of Venezuela. Both need two more wins to secure their Olympic spots.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India's Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) advanced another step towards Paris Olympic qualification as they registered convincing victories over their respective opponents to advance to the next round of the Boxing World Qualifiers here on Thursday.

Sachin started the proceedings for India with a clinical 5-0 win against Olympian Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey in the pre-quarterfinal round and Sanjeet then saw off the challenge from Luis Sanchez of Venezuela with an identical margin in the round of 32.

In the 57kg category only three boxers will make cut for the Paris Olympics. Sachin, therefore, needs to win two more bouts to make the cut while Sanjeet, who got a bye in the round of 64, will have a similar target as all four semi-finalists will qualify in his weight category.

Up against an experienced boxer, Sachin came out all guns blazing in round 1 and that strategy worked wonders for the Indian as he took control of the bout very quickly. He earned a unanimous verdict even in round 2 and though Ciftci attempted a comeback in the third and final round, the Indian was too comfortable in the end.

The 92kg bout between Sanjeet and Sanchez followed a similar pattern as the 2021 Asian Championship gold medallist did not allow his Venezuelan opponent to get a look in, in round 1.

Sanchez did show some spark in round 2 and 3 but the experienced Sanjeet kept himself at bay and landed his punches on counter attacks to win easily.

Later in the day, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal will face Mauricio Ruiz of Mexico in a 51kg second round contest while Jaismine will be up against Mahsati Hamzayeva of Azerbaijan in women's 57kg category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

