Norwich City Appoints Danish Prodigy Johannes Hoff Thorup as Head Coach
Norwich City announced the appointment of 35-year-old Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach on a three-year contract. Thorup, who previously coached Nordsjælland, replaces David Wagner. Thorup aims to blend his game strategies with Norwich's existing strengths. Glen Riddersholm joins as an assistant coach.
Norwich City have appointed 35-year-old Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach on a three-year contract, the English Championship club said on Thursday. Norwich parted ways with David Wagner following their 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final this month.
Thorup was head coach of Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland last season and led them to high-scoring wins over Fenerbahce and Ludogorets in the Europa Conference League. "I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done," Thorup said in a statement.
Glen Riddersholm, former head coach of Swedish top-flight club Norrokoping, will join his compatriot Thorup as assistant Norwich coach.
