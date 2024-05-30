Left Menu

Norwich City Appoints Danish Prodigy Johannes Hoff Thorup as Head Coach

Norwich City announced the appointment of 35-year-old Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach on a three-year contract. Thorup, who previously coached Nordsjælland, replaces David Wagner. Thorup aims to blend his game strategies with Norwich's existing strengths. Glen Riddersholm joins as an assistant coach.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:37 IST
Norwich City have appointed 35-year-old Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach on a three-year contract, the English Championship club said on Thursday. Norwich parted ways with David Wagner following their 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final this month.

Thorup was head coach of Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland last season and led them to high-scoring wins over Fenerbahce and Ludogorets in the Europa Conference League. "I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done," Thorup said in a statement.

Glen Riddersholm, former head coach of Swedish top-flight club Norrokoping, will join his compatriot Thorup as assistant Norwich coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

