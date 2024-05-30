Thrilling Fifth Day at French Open: Upsets, Rain and Triumphs
The fifth day at the French Open featured German fourth seed Alexander Zverev defeating David Goffin, Elina Svitolina overcoming Diane Parry, and Elena Rybakina advancing past Arantxa Rus. Rain interrupted several matches, but key players like Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious, progressing to the third round.
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1433 ZVEREV SEES OFF GOFFIN
German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, a semi-finalist in the last three years, beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round. 1326 SVITOLINA BEATS PARRY
Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round as rain suspended play on the outer courts and Court Simmone-Mathieu for the second time. 1147 RYBAKINA REACHES THIRD ROUND
Kazakhstan's fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round. 1138 DIMITROV DEFEATS MAROZSAN
Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov crushed Fabian Marozsan 6-0 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round as matches on outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu resumed after rain had stopped play. 1111 SABALEKA BREEZES PAST UCHIJIMA
Twice Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima. 1017 RAIN INTERRUPTS PLAY
Matches on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu have been suspended due to rain. Play will continue on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen under closed roofs. 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired due to injury. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
