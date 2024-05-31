Uruguay's Iconic Striker Edinson Cavani Announces International Retirement
Uruguay's Boca Juniors striker Edinson Cavani, a 2011 Copa America winner and the nation's second-highest scorer, announced his retirement from international football. Cavani had an illustrious club career with titles in Ligue 1 and the Coppa Italia. He joined Boca Juniors in July 2023.
Uruguay's Boca Juniors striker Edinson Cavani announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. A 2011 Copa America winner, the 37-year-old Cavani is Uruguay's second-most capped player (136) and second highest scorer (58) behind Luis Suarez, having made his debut in a 2-2 draw with Colombia in a friendly in February 2008.
"They were undoubtedly many precious years, I would have a thousand things to say, tell and remember, but today I want to dedicate myself to this new stage of my career and give everything where I have to be," Cavani wrote on Instagram. "Today I decide to take a step aside, but I will always follow you with a beating heart, like when I used to go out on the pitch wearing this beautiful shirt."
At club level Cavani won six Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups with Paris St Germain between 2014 and 2020. He scored 200 goals in all competitions for the Parisian club. Cavani also played for Napoli, winning the 2011-12 Coppa Italia, and Manchester United. He joined Boca Juniors in July 2023 after parting ways with LaLiga side Valencia.
