Indian Women's Hockey Team Shows Grit in Tough Battle Against Great Britain
The Indian women's hockey team displayed their best performance during the European leg of the FIH Pro League, narrowly losing 2-3 to Great Britain. Despite a strong comeback in the second half, they conceded a late goal. India has now faced six consecutive losses in the European leg.
The Indian women's hockey team showcased a remarkable performance in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, narrowly losing 2-3 to Great Britain after a fierce contest on Sunday.
Trailing 0-2, India made a stunning comeback in the second half, with Sharmila Devi scoring just four minutes from regulation time to level the game at 2-2. However, a goal conceded in the 57th minute dashed their hopes of a draw.
Charlotte Watson provided Great Britain with a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, converting a penalty stroke in the fifth minute before netting a field goal shortly after. India's Navneet Kaur scored in the 34th minute, and Sharmila equalized in the 56th, but Petter Isabelle's penalty corner conversion broke the deadlock. India earned five penalty corners but couldn't convert any, and this loss marks their sixth consecutive defeat in the European leg of the tournament.
