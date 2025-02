Thrilling Sports Highlights: Alcaraz Triumphs, NFL Expands, and Messi Shines

Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging match in Doha, ultimately overcoming qualifier Luca Nardi with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win. Alcaraz converted key break-point opportunities, solidifying his rank as No. 3 globally.

The NFL plans a regular season game in Brazil for a second consecutive year, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting at Corinthians Arena. The move marks an expansion of the league's international presence.

Lionel Messi braved freezing temperatures to score in Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City, securing a 1-0 victory. The game was played in extreme cold, testament to Messi's enduring prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)