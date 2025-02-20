Global Sports Buzz: Alcaraz Triumphs, NFL in Brazil, F1 Ferrari Debuts
Current sports news highlights include Alcaraz's victory at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, NFL's announcement for a game in Brazil, Ferrari's 2025 Formula One car track debut with Hamilton and Leclerc, MLB and NHL updates, and reports on the 49ers exploring a 10% stake sale.
Carlos Alcaraz showcased his resilience at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, fending off Luca Nardi to advance. Alcaraz, ranked third globally, clinched a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory after converting 5 of 11 break-point chances.
The NFL is set to thrill Brazil fans with a game in Sao Paulo for the second year, featuring the Chargers as hosts in 2025. Meanwhile, Ferrari's 2025 F1 vehicle roared to life with Hamilton and Leclerc testing its prowess at Fiorano.
Amidst these events, the San Francisco 49ers are mulling over a significant business decision, considering selling a 10% franchise stake as sports franchises gain high valuations globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
