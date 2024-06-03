Asian Football: Weekend Highlights and Milestones

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

KASHIMA JOIN MACHIDA AT THE TOP IN J.LEAGUE Kashima Antlers drew level on points with leaders Machida Zelvia on Saturday after a 3-2 win over Yokohama F Marinos in Tokyo, while Machida lost 3-1 to Albirex Niigata.

Second-half goals from Yuma Suzuki, Kimito Nono and Ikuma Sekigawa secured victory for Kashima, who join Machida on 35 points from 17 games. Gamba Osaka are third, four points behind, after their 2-1 win over Shonan Bellmare while defending champions Vissel Kobe are fourth after their 1-1 with Urawa Reds.

ULSAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF POHANG SLIP TO GO TOP IN KOREA Ulsan Hyundai moved to the top of the league in South Korea after securing a 1-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors while Pohang Steelers slid to a 3-1 loss against Gimcheon Sangmu.

Ataru Esaka struck past a wrong-footed goalkeeper Jeong Min-ki four minutes into added time to earn the defending champions victory and take Hong Myung-bo's side into pole position. Gimcheon also climbed above Pohang, who dropped to third having led the standings going into the weekend's fixtures.

HEAD COACH ANDERSEN STANDS DOWN TO END STINT IN HONG KONG Jorn Andersen announced on Wednesday he was standing down as Hong Kong's head coach with immediate effect, less than two weeks before World Cup qualifiers against Iran and Turkmenistan.

The Norwegian quit after a two-and-a-half year spell that saw him guide Hong Kong to the finals of the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968 and to the semi-finals of the Asian Games. RONALDO SET SCORING RECORD IN SAUDI ARABIA

Al-Nasr's Cristiano Ronaldo capped his first full season in the Saudi Pro League by setting a record for the most goals score in one campaign after he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Al-Ittihad to take his tally to 35 goals. JESUS TO REMAIN WITH AL-HILAL AFTER SIGNING EXTENSION

Al-Hilal have extended the contract of manager Jorge Jesus by one year after leading the club to the Saudi Pro League title without suffering a single defeat.

