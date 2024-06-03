Nicolo Barella: Italy's Midfield Maestro for Euro 2024

Nicolo Barella has been a vital member of Inter Milan's league-winning side this season and as the heart of Italy's midfield engine his dynamism will be crucial for the nation's Euro 2024 hopes.

Barella, 27, is a player used to winning and was a member of the Italian side which lifted the Euro 2020 trophy, and the experience and maturity gained since then will be a major factor in Germany as he comes into his prime. Manager Luciano Spalletti will rely on Barella, a box-to-box player, not only to set up Italy's attacking play but also to help out in defence, winning back possession and creating counter-attacking moves.

At the last Euros, Barella started five of Italy's six games, including the final, and was left out of their final group game only when Roberto Mancini rested many of his main players after they had won their opening two matches. In the quarter-final against Belgium he scored the opening goal and set up Lorenzo Insigne for the second in a 2-1 win and now under Spalletti he is yet again an ever-present in the team.

The manager made him captain for a friendly with Ecuador in March and Barella duly responded by netting his first goal for his country since 2022. Clearly, he is a player who relishes responsibility and never shies away from a challenge. Barella has the leadership qualities needed in midfield and while his competitive spirit and tendency to argue with officials can land him in trouble, he came through the qualifying campaign without a single booking.

Italy face Spain and Croatia, along with Albania in Group B, and Spalletti will need the tough tackling that Barella provides but there is much more to the midfielder's game than strength and stamina. Barella has the courage to take on players and the ability to go past them and with Italy lacking a proven goalscorer up front, his ability to create and score goals will be essential if Spalletti's side are to progress in the tournament.

This season, Barella improved as the season went on. The only game he missed in the whole campaign came through suspension and during that break in January he underwent a 10-day training programme and came back stronger than ever. It is no wonder Inter are keen to extend his contract, which already runs until 2026, with many Premier League clubs keen to win his signature.

If he shows his unquestionable quality at Euro 2024, his value will only increase and Barella is certain to be an invaluable part of Spalletti's plans and Italy's destiny as they bid to retain their European title.

