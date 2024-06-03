Left Menu

Ruben Trumpelmann Creates T20 History as Namibia Edges Oman in Thriller

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann became the first player to take wickets in the first two deliveries of a T20 international as his team beat Oman via the Super Over in the T20 World Cup. Trumpelmann finished with career-best figures of 4-21, helping Namibia secure a thrilling victory.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:42 IST
Ruben Trumpelmann Creates T20 History as Namibia Edges Oman in Thriller
Ruben Trumpelmann
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann made cricket history by becoming the first player to take wickets in the first two balls of a T20 international, setting the stage for a thrilling Super Over victory against Oman in the T20 World Cup.

Trumpelmann's feat was complemented by David Wiese and skipper Gerhard Erasmus, who combined to score 21 runs in the Super Over. Despite fierce resistance, Oman managed just 10 runs in their reply.

Earlier, Oman had been bowled out for 109, with Trumpelmann returning career-best figures of 4-21. The nail-biting finish saw Namibia match Oman's score, leading to the decisive Super Over, where Wiese's experience proved invaluable for Namibia's triumph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024