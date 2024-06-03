Ruben Trumpelmann Creates T20 History as Namibia Edges Oman in Thriller

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann made cricket history by becoming the first player to take wickets in the first two balls of a T20 international, setting the stage for a thrilling Super Over victory against Oman in the T20 World Cup.

Trumpelmann's feat was complemented by David Wiese and skipper Gerhard Erasmus, who combined to score 21 runs in the Super Over. Despite fierce resistance, Oman managed just 10 runs in their reply.

Earlier, Oman had been bowled out for 109, with Trumpelmann returning career-best figures of 4-21. The nail-biting finish saw Namibia match Oman's score, leading to the decisive Super Over, where Wiese's experience proved invaluable for Namibia's triumph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)