Jude Bellingham: England's Golden Hope for Euro 2024

England coach Gareth Southgate is hardly lacking potential match-winners in his Euro 2024 squad but Jude Bellingham has become the player most likely to propel the nation to its first major trophy since 1966.

The Midlands-born 20-year-old, who has never even played in England's top flight, has taken LaLiga by storm in his first season with Real Madrid after joining from Borussia Dortmund. Signed for an initial 103 million pounds ($130.50 million), Bellingham became an instant hit when he scored on his debut, bagged 15 goals in his first 16 appearances and since then has continued to exhaust the list of superlatives.

Bellingham has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season having been utilised further forward as a false nine by coach Carlo Ancelotti. His goals, not to mention his tireless work rate, vision and leadership qualities, helped Real to wrap up the title and win the Champions League final and he will now shift his focus to England.

Bellingham, who made his England debut aged 17 and now has 29 caps, was an unused substitute when Southgate's team lost to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020. This time, along with captain and record goal-scorer Harry Kane, he will be an automatic choice and will shoulder much of England's sky-high expectations as they try to finally get over the winning line after several near misses.

Bellingham began his career with Birmingham City before joining Dortmund as a 17-year-old and it was not long before he was being regarded as one of the most complete midfield players to emerge for generations. It is the ultimate compliment that it is even hard to pin down exactly where he is most effective, simply because whether he plays in a holding role, as a box-to-box dynamo, a false nine or a conventional number 10, he can do it all.

Ancelotti has worked with a vast array of greats during his glittering managerial career, but few have made an impact on the Italian quite like Bellingham. "He surprises every day, in every game. Not just us, he's surprising everybody. Bellingham is a gift for football," Ancelotti said a few months into the season.

Bellingham is certainly a gift to England and if they are to triumph in Germany then Southgate must construct his team around him and work out the best way to harness the collective talents of Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden. Both have the credentials to play the number 10 role for England with the freedom to roam. But Bellingham's extra versatility could see Southgate employ him in the deeper position in which he established himself in the squad.

Wherever he plays, Bellingham's performances will be key if England are to justify their position as favourites. ($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

