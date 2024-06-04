Marcel Sabitzer: Austria's Versatile Maestro for Euro 2024

With his ability to play in almost any position and coming off a superb club season, Austria's Marcel Sabitzer will carry his country's hopes as they face a mountainous task at Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old gave a masterful display in Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg, scoring a goal and making two assists to steer the German side into the final against Real Madrid. The Austrians have been drawn with France, Netherlands and Poland in Group D, and though the bookmakers do not give them much chance of getting to the knockout stages, the versatile Sabitzer will have other ideas.

His ability to play anywhere in midfield or as a second striker will be invaluable to coach Ralf Rangnick who must cope without injured key players including defender David Alaba. Having represented Austria at every age level from Under-16, Sabitzer is no stranger to international football and he made his senior debut in 2012 at the age of 18 before playing at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Sabitzer has not found the net many times since his stellar season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg in 2014-15 when he netted 27 goals in all competitions, but his trademark powerful strikes from distance are always a threat. Turbulent recent seasons during which he fell out of favour at Bayern Munich before being loaned to Manchester United have given him added mental strength.

Sabitzer made only 18 appearances for United before joining Dortmund on a permanent deal, but he believes his time at Old Trafford helped to revitalise his career. "I was very impressed by the fact of playing for a club of such stature... it was also because I had playing time that I found my rhythm and self-confidence -- I showed good things there and that has an impact, because a year and a half ago everyone doubted me," he said.

One person who has no doubts is Rangnick who will lean heavily on the midfielder's competitive instincts in Germany. "He has never liked to lose, which I believe is a positive thing," Rangnick told the German Bundesliga website.

