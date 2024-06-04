Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Emphasizes All-rounders' Key Role in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma highlights the importance of all-rounders in India's T20 World Cup squad. He speaks about the challenge of effectively using players like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Sharma also comments on managing team balance, varying conditions, and the pressures of tournament expectations.

India's T20 World Cup squad boasts four all-rounders, a factor captain Rohit Sharma believes will be crucial to their success. Speaking ahead of the tournament opener against Ireland, Sharma emphasized the necessity of strategically utilizing Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

"If you want to create a good balance in a team, you need a lot of all-rounders. In fast-bowling all-rounders we have Hardik and Dube while Jadeja and Axar give us options in the spin department," said Sharma.

Sharma also addressed the challenges ahead, including uncertain pitch conditions and the high expectations from fans. He stressed the importance of maintaining a strong mindset and adapting quickly to the circumstances, aiming to finally break India's ICC title drought since 2013.

