Rohit Sharma's Catch Cost Axar Patel a Hat-trick

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma is making plans to rectify his on-field error by treating teammate Axar Patel to dinner. This gesture follows a missed opportunity during Thursday's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, where Sharma dropped a vital catch, denying Patel a potentially match-defining hat-trick.

The electrifying showdown at the Dubai International Stadium saw spinner Axar Patel start strong, dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in successive balls. The crowd's anticipation for Patel's hat-trick was cut short when Sharma failed to secure an edge from Jaker Ali at slip, visibly frustrated at his mistake.

Despite India's initial dominant position with Bangladesh at 35-5, outstanding performances by Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy turned the game around with a record 154-run stand, crediting the batsmen's resilience against challenging conditions. As India's focus shifts to facing Pakistan next, Bangladesh aims to continue their momentum against Group A leader New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)