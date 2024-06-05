Left Menu

Saudi Money and Secret Deals: The Turbulent Journey of Golf's Future

Xander Schauffele's practice round at the Memorial recalls significant shifts in golf. The secret agreements between PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, hidden from players, have led to legal battles, board resignations, and ongoing uncertainties about the sport’s future and unification efforts.

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:03 IST
Xander Schauffele's practice session at the Memorial this week hints at a turbulent year for golf. Secret meetings between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, initially concealed from players, ignited legal skirmishes and furtive boardroom politics.

These developments have left a trail of board resignations and raised questions about the sport's direction. Randall Stephenson of AT&T, Jimmy Dunne, and Mark Flaherty were among those who left their positions amid controversial negotiations.

The struggle to finalize a commercial agreement continues, with elements like a $1.5 billion investment by Strategic Sports Group in the mix. LIV Golf's financial implications and player dynamics remain subjects of intense scrutiny and debate.

