Saudi Money and Secret Deals: The Turbulent Journey of Golf's Future
Xander Schauffele's practice round at the Memorial recalls significant shifts in golf. The secret agreements between PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, hidden from players, have led to legal battles, board resignations, and ongoing uncertainties about the sport’s future and unification efforts.
Xander Schauffele's practice session at the Memorial this week hints at a turbulent year for golf. Secret meetings between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, initially concealed from players, ignited legal skirmishes and furtive boardroom politics.
These developments have left a trail of board resignations and raised questions about the sport's direction. Randall Stephenson of AT&T, Jimmy Dunne, and Mark Flaherty were among those who left their positions amid controversial negotiations.
The struggle to finalize a commercial agreement continues, with elements like a $1.5 billion investment by Strategic Sports Group in the mix. LIV Golf's financial implications and player dynamics remain subjects of intense scrutiny and debate.
