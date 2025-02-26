Left Menu

Gary Woodland: Triumph Over Adversity with PGA Tour Courage Award Honor

Gary Woodland, a former U.S. Open champion, has been awarded the PGA Tour Courage Award for overcoming brain surgery and returning to competition. After undergoing a craniotomy in September 2023, he made a remarkable comeback with notable performances in 2024, inspiring many with his resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:56 IST
Gary Woodland, the former U.S. Open champion, has been awarded the prestigious PGA Tour Courage Award, acknowledging his triumphant return to professional golf following brain surgery. Woodland began experiencing symptoms in May 2023, leading to the discovery of a brain lesion.

Opting for craniotomy in September 2023, Woodland's medical team successfully removed a significant portion of the tumor, confirmed it as benign, and halted its blood supply. The golfer resumed full-time competition in January 2024, garnering three top-25 finishes and a ninth-place tie at the Shriners Children's Open.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan presented the award to an emotional Woodland, who credited his support network for his recovery. Woodland joins a select group of players recognized for overcoming adversity, admired for his courage and perseverance both by peers and fans alike.

