Left Menu

Bidding Wars: Private Equity Titans Eye Family Dollar

Private equity firms Apollo Global Management, Sycamore Partners, and Brigade Capital Management are reportedly vying to acquire Family Dollar from Dollar Tree. Discussions remain confidential, and no deal is imminent. Family Dollar struggles with performance amid high inflation, seeking strategic solutions with JPMorgan Chase's assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:06 IST
Bidding Wars: Private Equity Titans Eye Family Dollar

In the latest move within the retail sector, private equity heavyweights Apollo Global Management and Sycamore Partners have emerged as competitors in the race to acquire Family Dollar, a discount retail brand currently owned by Dollar Tree. Sources familiar with the deal confirmed the interest in acquiring the brand, though no agreement is on the table as conversations remain confidential.

Brigade Capital Management has also shown interest in the acquisition, but insiders caution that Dollar Tree might ultimately decide against selling. This exploration of options follows Dollar Tree's 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar for around $9 billion, a decision that's being reconsidered amid Family Dollar's recent performance struggles.

Family Dollar's growth has stagnated in contrast to larger retailers like Walmart and Target as consumer spending slumps with rising inflation. This has prompted Dollar Tree to work with JPMorgan Chase since last June on potential strategies including a sale or a spinoff. Meanwhile, investment firms continue to vie for Family Dollar, hoping to reinvigorate its position in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025