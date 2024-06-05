Imad Wasim to Miss T20 World Cup Opener Against USA Due to Side Strain

All-rounder Imad Wasim will be absent from Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against the USA on Thursday, due to a persistent side strain, announced captain Babar Azam.

Babar revealed that Wasim's recovery from the strain isn't complete and the left-arm spinner remains under careful medical observation.

"The medical team is keeping a close watch, and he will likely be available for the upcoming matches in the World Cup," Babar informed the media.

Wasim, a seasoned T20 player, was brought out of retirement two months ago specifically for the World Cup, as selectors believed his bowling style would be effective on the slow pitches of the Americas.

Both Wasim and fellow left-arm spinner Mohammed Amir have been sparingly used in preceding series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England.

"The pitches appear to favor pace bowlers, and we have a strong pace attack, so the conditions bode well for us," Babar noted.

Babar assured there were no issues with the facilities at the US venues and expressed confidence despite the lack of warm-up games.

Babar also recently achieved a milestone by surpassing the 4000-run mark in T20Is, making him the second player after India's Virat Kohli.

"We are focused on winning the World Cup as a team; individual records are secondary," he stated.

In a lighter moment, Babar joked about facing immense pressure from people requesting tickets for the India match, more so than the game itself.

