Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin Triumph in French Open Mixed Doubles

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4 7-5 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

The victory gave Siegemund a second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown and a first for Roger-Vasselin, while it was a second straight loss in a grand slam final for Krawczyk and Skupski following their defeat at the Australian Open final in a match tiebreaker.

