Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin Triumph in French Open Mixed Doubles
Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin clinched the mixed doubles title at the French Open, defeating Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4 7-5. This victory marks Siegemund's second mixed doubles Grand Slam title and Roger-Vasselin's first, while Krawczyk and Skupski faced their second consecutive Grand Slam final loss.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:25 IST
Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4 7-5 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.
The victory gave Siegemund a second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown and a first for Roger-Vasselin, while it was a second straight loss in a grand slam final for Krawczyk and Skupski following their defeat at the Australian Open final in a match tiebreaker.
