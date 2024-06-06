Left Menu

Pitch Woes at T20 World Cup: ICC Takes Action

The T20 World Cup in New York has faced issues with substandard pitches at the temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Due to inconsistent pitch conditions, the games have been low-scoring, prompting the ICC to take immediate action. The stadium will host six more matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:07 IST
Pitch Woes at T20 World Cup: ICC Takes Action
AI Generated Representative Image

The pitches used in the T20 World Cup matches played in New York have not been up to standard and ground staff are working on remedying them for the rest of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce.

Fans expecting a run-fest were left disappointed when Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 -- their lowest ever score -- against South Africa while India bowled out Ireland for 96 in Wednesday's one-sided contest. "T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the ICC said in a statement.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches." The stadium is set to host six more matches, including Sunday's blockbuster game between arch rivals India and Pakistan.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour described it as a "challenging wicket" having also played a warm-up match at the venue. "It is what it is. We need to find a way to deal with it and I think we have enough skills in the team and enough experience in the team to deal with it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024