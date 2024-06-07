India grappler Aman Sehrawat bags silver medal in Budapest wrestling ranking series

Indian freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat bagged the silver medal at the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial 2024 wrestling tournament in Budapest, Hungary. The 2023 Asian champion, lost the men's 57kg final at the Budapest wrestling ranking series against former world champion and Rio 2016 Olympics silver medallist Rei Higuchi of Japan by 11-1. Higuchi was also a silver medal winner at the world championships last year.

Sehrawat started with an 11-1 win over Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia in the quarter-finals. He defeated the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Aryan Tsiutryn 14-4 to seal his spot in the final. Sehrawat was the only male wrestler from India to take part in this tournament. Last month, the 20-year-old Indian wrestler secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India through the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey.

Antim Panghal obtained India's first quota in wrestling for Paris 2024 from the world championships last year. 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat (50kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg), will compete in the Budapest ranking series in the following two days. The ongoing tournament is the final wrestling ranking series before the Paris 2024 Olympics. Grapplers will earn points at the meet, which will determine their rankings. The rankings will eventually decide the seeding of the wrestlers who have secured an Olympic quota for the upcoming Summer Games.

As of now, India have secured a total of six quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics - five in women's wrestling and one in the men's freestyle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)