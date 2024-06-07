Chennaiyin FC Signs Star Defender PC Laldinpuia for ISL 2024-25 Season

In a strategic move ahead of the ISL 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin FC has secured the services of experienced defender PC Laldinpuia on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old from Mizoram, who has showcased versatility in both defense and midfield, joins the club after a stellar season with Jamshedpur FC.

Laldinpuia made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur in 2022 under coach Owen Coyle, playing a pivotal role in their ISL League Shield victory. 'Laldinpuia is an exceptional center back, and I believe he will be well-loved in the squad,' said Chennaiyin head coach Coyle.

Having played 35 matches in the last three ISL seasons, Laldinpuia's impressive statistics include 37 interceptions, 15 blocks, 106 duels won, and 35 tackles. He began his career with Chhinga Veng FC in the I-League second division and later played for Aizawl FC.

