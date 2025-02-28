Left Menu

Dawn's Defenders: Community Rises Against ICE

A coalition of community members in Los Angeles gathers daily to monitor and disrupt U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities aimed at deportation arrests. Using sirens and megaphones, the coalition warns residents about ICE's presence. These counter-ICE actions often impede operations but remain within legal boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:40 IST
In a concerted effort to protect their community, a group of ten people meet daily at dawn in South Central Los Angeles. Their mission is to spot and report the activities of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to prevent potential deportation arrests.

Ron Gochez, founder of Union del Barrio's Los Angeles chapter, coordinates these efforts, which involve multiple teams using walkie-talkies and sirens. The Coalition's vigilance recently disrupted ICE operations, highlighting the growing conflict between these advocates and federal enforcement actions under Trump's directives.

The coalition, asserting free speech rights, argues their tactics simply inform residents of ICE's presence, advising them not to open doors without a judicial warrant. Despite criticism for possibly hindering law enforcement, these tactics have visibly impacted ICE's enforcement activities across various neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

