CCI Clears Microsoft's Bundling of Defender with Windows

The Competition Commission of India dismissed a complaint against Microsoft, allowing the bundling of Microsoft Defender with Windows OS. The CCI found no violation of competition norms, stating alternative antivirus options are available, and there is no compulsion to use Microsoft's software exclusively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:49 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a complaint against Microsoft concerning the inclusion of its Microsoft Defender antivirus software with the Windows operating system. The dispute argued that the bundling violated competition norms, but the CCI determined there was no violation.

In its March 3 decision, spanning 17 pages, the CCI assessed the market for antivirus software for Windows OS in India. It concluded that users are not compelled to solely use Microsoft Defender as their antivirus protection and can opt for third-party solutions.

The CCI noted that other operating systems like macOS and ChromeOS also offer built-in antivirus features. Given that there is no compulsion, the CCI found no breach of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Competition Act regarding abuse of a dominant market position, allowing multiple antivirus providers to coexist without hurdles.

