Atiqa Mir: Young Karting Prodigy Set for National Championship Debut

India's latest racing sensation, nine-year-old Atiqa Mir of Jammu and Kashmir, will debut in the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max 2024 this weekend at Meco Kartopia. As the highest-ranked female driver under 10 years according to FIA and CIK, Atiqa got her first taste of competition in India in 2022, participating in two races as a seven-year-old.

This is the first time Atiqa will compete in all five rounds of the Championship, representing Team MSport Racing in the Micro Max category (7 to 12 years).

"We have been waiting to show our mettle in the highly competitive Indian National Championship. It's a homecoming for Atiqa," said her father, Asif Mir. Hailing from Kashmir, Atiqa is already a local star. She now resides in Dubai, where she trains with George Gibbons Motorsports and competes in European and UAE Karting Championships.

Atiqa began karting at six years old, with her first competitive race in 2021. Competing in the Micro Max and Mini X30 categories, she is the reigning vice-champion in the UAE IAME National Championship and the Mena Cup, and second runner-up in the DAMC Cup. Atiqa has also claimed multiple titles, pole positions, fastest laps, and lap records.

